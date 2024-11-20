Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): As voting has commenced for Maharashtra Assembly polls, the second phase of Jharkhand polls and bypolls in 15 seats across 4 states, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam appealed to people to come out of their houses and cast votes for the bright future of the country.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I appeal to the voters of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to come out of their house and cast votes for the bright future of the country, existence and identity of the country."

Voting began on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections, second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls and bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. In Jharkhand, voting is taking place for the remaining 38 seats.

In Maharashtra, a total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In Jharkhand, the first phase of voting took place on November 13 for 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The elections see a fierce contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, seeking to retain power, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, aiming to unseat the Hemant Soren-led government.

In the second phase, prominent seats are under the spotlight. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from the Barhait constituency, facing BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom. (ANI)

