Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday hosted a grand lunch to its office-bearers and cadres at the party's executive committee and general council meeting here.

The non-vegetarian food, which included mutton briyani and fish delicacies, was served to about 7,000 guests, party leader C Vijayabaskar said adding vegetarian food was served to about 1,000 people.

"General council meet is like a carnival and it is the general secretary's (Edappadi K Palaniswami) wish that the party workers, who travel from far and wide for the meeting should be satisfied and arrangements were made accordingly," he told reporters.

Separate teams of caterers were arranged for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food at the venue, a noted marriage hall in suburban Vanagaram.

Party general secretary Palaniswami, flanked by former ministers KP Munusamy and Sellur K Raju ate food at the venue, alongside party office-bearers and cadres.

