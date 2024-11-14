Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 14 (PTI) Kerala police on Thursday said all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth and safe darshan for devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, starting November 16.

After reviewing preparations for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Pampa, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib said that all measures are in place to facilitate devotees to complete their pilgrimage successfully.

Sahib held discussions with officers at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and Nilakkal and said that the police's primary responsibility is to help devotees to have a smooth and safe darshan experience at Sannidhanam.

“The role of the police during the Sabarimala pilgrimage is not just a duty but a service to humanity,” he added. Further, Sahib stressed the need to address critical issues such as tracing missing persons, preventing pickpocketing, theft of mobile phones, and the sale of psychotropic substances.

Authorities have been instructed to prevent unauthorised parking on main roads and ensure smooth traffic management. Food and accommodation facilities have been arranged for police personnel on duty.

Chief police coordinator ADGP, S Sreejith accompanied the police chief during his inspection. According to police, devotees will be allowed entry to Sannidhanam from Pampa from 1 pm on Friday, as the temple is set to open in the evening for the Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam.

In a statement, the police department urged devotees to follow, "all instructions from authorities to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival."

