Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated 19 developmental works and laid the foundation stone for eight projects of worth Rs 194 crore in Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

In his address, Shah said that during the previous government, even small developmental works required significant effort to be completed. However, now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developmental works worth Rs 194 crore are being carried out smoothly in a single day and within the same area.

Also Read | Bangladesh Commission Suggests Dropping ‘Secularism’, ‘Socialism’ From Constitution; Proposes Bicameral House.

He mentioned that work has been done to reduce travel distances by constructing underpasses at several locations in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Shah also stated that dilapidated school buildings in every village have been demolished to build new classrooms. Additionally, today, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a six-lane major road connecting Kalol and Sanand, the release said.

Amit Shah said that today, under Gandhinagar taluka, various activities took place, such as distributing nutritious laddoos to pregnant women in every village, providing new clothes to Anganwadi girls, and giving musical instruments to Bhajan mandals.

Also Read | 'A Basic Necessity': Supreme Court Orders Construction of Toilet Facilities for Males, Females, PwD, and Transgender Persons in All Court Premises.

He mentioned that these developmental works were made possible because, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his party's government has been working here for a long time. Shah further stated that this new culture of development was initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, as per the ministry.

Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has done what he promised to the people of the country.

He highlighted that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was carried out by Modi Ji. He also stated that it was Narendra Modi who uprooted terrorism and Naxalism from this country. He highlighted that on August 5, 2019, Gujarat's son, Shri Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Shah emphasized that this decision sent a message worldwide that for the people of India, the respect for Mother India is paramount. He pointed out that at the Lal Chowk in Kashmir, where previously army security was needed to hoist the national flag, today, the Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession takes place peacefully. He added that 2.8 crore tourists have visited Kashmir and enjoyed its natural beauty. This transformation across the country was made possible due to Prime Minister Modi's diligent, continuous, vigilant, and sensitive leadership, the release said.

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian economy has become the 5th largest economy in the world, and by 2027, we are certain to reach the third position.

He mentioned that by 2047, on the centenary of India's independence, efforts are being made to make India a fully developed nation and the global leader in every field. Shah further stated that today, transformational changes are happening across India, including Gujarat. He added that the development journey initiated by Narendra Modi has been continued with the same momentum by the state's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)