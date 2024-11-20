Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Stressing that welfare, development, and good governance are the policies of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday told the Assembly that the State Government would function with the sole aim of improving the living standards of the people.

"The state government is moving ahead by implementing the Super-Six schemes as promised in the election manifesto," Naidu said, adding that it was the TDP that had laid the foundation for welfare, as the party founder, the late NT Rama Rao's slogan was everyone should have food to fill the stomach, clothes, and the necessary shelter, according to an official release.

"The Rs 2 kg rice scheme, which was introduced by NTR, is now being implemented across the country, and he also built houses for the poor with the aim of shifting them from the huts that they were living in then to pucca houses," Naidu recalled.

Addressing the Assembly on the completion of 162 days of the TDP-led NDA Government, Chandrababu said that Andhra Pradesh has a long history. Though elections and people's verdicts are nothing new, the awareness that the people have exhibited in the recent polls is really a history that he termed as a revolution. "In fact, these recent elections reminded everyone of the tsunami that struck the State when the TDP was founded by NTR," he further said.

"The people have given this verdict with confidence that the TDP-led NDA will certainly stand by them and will rise to their expectations. It is now our bounden duty to rise to their expectations," the Chief Minister told the House.

Admitting that he received the "highest regard, which no other leader in the state could get in the history of the state," the Chief Minister said that in the combined State he held the post of the Chief Minister for nine years and that of the Leader of the Opposition for `10 years, while in the residual Andhra Pradesh (after Telangana's formation) he is now holding the post of the Chief Minister for a second term and also served as the Leader of the Opposition for five years.

Recalling his journey in politics for more than four decades since 1978, when he was elected as MLA for the first time, he said that he has passed through various hurdles and even enjoyed certain positions too. "Lord Venkateswara has given me rebirth after I was attacked with 24 claymore mines. I really felt very bad when my family and I were subjected to humiliation in this very House," he said.

Criticising his arrest under the previous Jagan government, CM Naidu stressed that he never committed any mistake and would never resort to such things. Stating that he would always work for the welfare of the people, he recalled that Telugu people in 80 countries came onto the roads when he was jailed for 53 days for "no fault of his." "I can never forget this in my lifetime," he said.

The Chief Minister declared that over 150 services would soon be brought closer to the people through WhatsApp. "Once farmers post a message on WhatsApp, grain will be purchased from them," he said. Chandrababu also made it clear that those who have ration cards and Aadhar cards are eligible for the Deepam-2 scheme. "Till now, 42.40 lakh consumers have booked gas cylinders through this scheme," he said, stating that the money will be credited to the accounts of consumers within 48 hours of booking the cylinder.

"The previous government has diverted even the central funds," the Chief Minister said and assured the House that safe drinking water would be supplied through the Jal Jeevan Mission. "The NDA Government is moving ahead with the policy of 'job first,'" he said and pointed out that the exercise was already on to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. "More and more incentives will be provided to those who come forward to create more jobs," he added.

Naidu asserted that law and order will be accorded the highest priority and a strong warning will be given to those who resort to molestation of girls. "We will also hold a rally this month against the drugs," he said and stated that the entire police setup will be strengthened.

The Land Titling Act has been revoked, and the Anti-Land Grabbing Act has been introduced, the Chief Minister said and warned those who are opening belt shops of severe action. A drone city will be established at Orvakallu, and after imparting training in manufacturing, it will be transformed as a model for the whole country, he said.

The Chief Minister further told the Assembly that there is no question of compromise on checking the activities of social media psychos and ganja mafia. "It will be the last day for those who humiliate women," Naidu noted. (ANI)

