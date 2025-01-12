Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birth anniversary in Amaravati.

India is celebrating National Youth Day, today in commemoration of the 'great spiritual leader, philosopher, and thinker Swami Vivekananda', whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Andhra Pradesh CM also extended his greetings to the people on National Youth Day.

"Hard work is your weapon, but success is your slave," he said, giving a wonderful message. Greetings to all the youth who are celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day," CM Naidu wrote on X.

Naidu highlighted the role of youths in the development of the state,

"Youth power should be a partner in the reconstruction of the state, in the eradication of poverty, and in the establishment of an equal society. Powerful technologies like social media, the internet, and AI should be used for your development without misusing them," his post reads.

He further stated that his government is working to provide 20 lakh jobs to the state's youths during their tenure.

"We are constantly working to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in these five years. We are also designing programs with the aim of making every household an entrepreneur. We are conducting a skill census for the first time in the country. You set goals. Your government will always be there to help you achieve them. Once again, National Youth Day greetings to all of you," the Andhra CM wrote in his post.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)

