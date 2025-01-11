New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding allegations of irregularities in the voter list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital.

The former Delhi CM, in his letter, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is repeatedly trying to 'manipulate' the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a 'systematic' effort to 'subvert' the 'integrity' of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"I write to you with grave concern regarding the repeated attempts by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a systematic effort to subvert the integrity of the upcoming elections," Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

"What is happening in Delhi today is a stark reminder of the days when India used to witness rampant booth capturing at gunpoint. Had BJP's attempt to fraudulently delete 5500 genuine votes (5.5% of total voters) and add 13,000 fake votes (13% of existing total voters) succeeded, the New Delhi constituency would have been permanently altered by a staggering 18% votes," he added.

He further labelled this as e booth-capturing practices of the past.

"This is nothing less serious or shocking than an attempt at large-scale booth capturing that India has seen in the past. In many ways, it is even worse than the booth-capturing practices of the past, which were at least done in broad daylight and everyone could see the criminal's faces. Here, the BJP is engaging in backdoor tactics to hoodwink the people of Delhi and manipulate electoral rolls secretly," the AAP National Convenor's letter reads.

He accused the BJP of transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi assembly using the addresses of its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers who live in the New Delhi constituency.

"After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) caught these attempts to manipulate voter lists, the BJP has now resorted to a new way to manipulate electoral rolls: it is transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi assembly using addresses of its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers who live in the New Delhi constituency," the letter further reads.

"Shockingly, 33 new votes have been submitted for being transferred to BJP's candidate Pravesh Verma's official residence," he added.

He raised allegations that several BJP Union Ministers and members of the Union Cabinet are involved in this malpractice.

He urged the poll body to immediately register a criminal FIR against those responsible and take strict action to prevent such attempts at 'subverting' the democratic process. (ANI)

