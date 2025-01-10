Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Friday approved the classification of oil palms as a cash crop, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved guidelines for the declaration of industrial estates for the promotion and development of wood-based industries, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

Approval was also given for a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre for dairy farmers who sell their produce through cooperative societies.

Sarma said two new milk processing plants in Jorhat and Dibrugarh were approved, and two more such units were being planned in Dhemaji and Cachar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Aims To Make India a Hub of Electronics Manufacturing, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The cabinet approved the restructuring of the Assam Directorate of Town and Country to reflect current needs and address urban issues like urban flooding, he said.

In a bid to promote tea tourism, the cabinet approved two projects in Dibrugarh's Lepetkata tea estate and Sonitpur's Durrung tea estate. The cabinet also approved a proposal for exempting small vegetable and betel vendors from paying any form of fees to the leaseholders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)