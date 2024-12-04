New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, at Parliament House and sought his assistance in strengthening and optimising Assam's hydrocarbon industry.

The Chief Minister also invited the Union Minister to attend the Advantage Assam Summit, scheduled for February 2025.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, along with senior officials from the state and central governments, was also present during the meeting.

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Held an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji. I invited him to join us at the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025 and also sought his assistance in strengthening and harnessing the full potential of Assam's hydrocarbon industry."

The Chief Minister also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House.

Taking to X, he wrote, "As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri @ombirlakota ji has always displayed distinguished leadership and commitment to upholding parliamentary traditions. It was a pleasure meeting him in Sansad Bhawan today."

Earlier, CM Sarma met Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, at his official residence.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister wrote on X, "Grateful for the hospitality extended by Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @arjunrammeghwal Ji at his residence in New Delhi today." (ANI)

