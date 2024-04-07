India News | Assam: Congress Launches 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan' in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Chief and Congress candidate for Guwahati Mira Borthakur Goswami on Sunday launched the "Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan" to distribute Congress Guarantee Cards to every home.

"Congress candidate for Guwahati Mira Borthakur Goswami launches the Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan to distribute Congress Guarantee Cards to every home," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress Party on Wednesday launched its 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign from the national capital, under which the party leaders will reach out to more than 80 million households across the country.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, while speaking to ANI, he said that under the campaign, the party workers and leaders will take guarantee cards to 8 crore families - a card has been made regarding our 5 'nyay' and 25 guarantees that were announced by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the time of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"Congress President is coming here. Our 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign begins from here. Rahul Gandhi will do it in Wayanad in the afternoon. Under this campaign, we will take guarantee cards to 8 crore families - a card has been made regarding our 5 'nyay' and 25 guarantees that were announced by the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi at the time of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The distribution of that card begins from here," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, which talks about providing, 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs, Student/Education loans to be written off, Mobile phones for all students from class IX to XII, Repeal of Agnipath scheme, Restore statehood to Jammu Kashmir, Restore status quo ante with China, 50 pc cap on reservation of SC, STs, OBCs to be removed, Promises sports scholarships of Rs 10,000/month, Legal guarantee for MSP, GST regime to be amended, GDP to be doubled in the next ten years, Press Council to be empowered to curb fake, paid news and Anti Defection law to be strengthened.

It also talked about 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party, in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

