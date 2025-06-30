Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) Police seized suspected heroin worth around Rs 6 crore and arrested three drug peddlers in Assam's Sribhumi district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The heroin was recovered during an anti-narcotics operation in Lalpool area of Nilambazar, he said.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

'Acting on credible intel, @sribhumipolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Lalpool, Nilambazar. 870 g of suspected heroin worth Rs 6 crore was seized; 3 peddlers arrested,' Sarma said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)