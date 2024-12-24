Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 24 (PTI) Assam is the only major state in the country to register a reduction in road accident fatalities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Tuesday.

He said the state government will continue its focus on road safety through various measures, including public awareness and strict enforcement of transport rules.

The CM also urged people to cooperate in this regard.

In a post on X after chairing a review meeting on road safety, Sarma wrote: "While Assam has seen a dip in accident fatalities, the time period till January is very crucial to maintain these numbers. We'll carry out extensive measures to ensure our roads are safe for all."

He said one of the key achievements has been Assam emerging as the only major state in the country to see reduction in road accident fatalities.

"Overall, accidents and fatalies have seen a reduction of around 15 per cent. Many districts have seen a dip in accidents following enforcement of instruction of last review meeting," the CM said.

He, however, did not specify the time period.

Among steps to ensure continued improvement in road safety indices are strict enforcement of the 'No Drink and Drive' rule with intensified checking after 10 pm, especially in Guwahati, he said.

Sarma said an intensified road safety drive and monitoring will be carried out till ‘Magh Bihu', the harvest festival celebrated in mid-January, while an SOP will be published to ensure safety in picnic spots.

The excise department will also explore regulating bar timings and enforcing dynamic seasonal timings, he said.

Police and district administrations will take out extensive road safety campaigns on social media platforms to spread awareness, and road safety video/drama will be played before the start of any public event, Sarma said.

He said work on installing streetlights, foot overbridges and reflection patches on the Guwahati National Highway bypass to check rising accidents will be expedited, while putting up streetlights in all major towns will be carried out in mission mode.

The chief minister said provision of building speed breakers, crash barriers, signages and fluorescent lights will be included in the ‘Scope of Work' by the PWD.

Special instructions have also been issued to SPs of border districts to implement installation of reflective patches on rear side of commercial trucks and vehicles, while vision test of drivers of such vehicles will be conducted and treatment facilitated as well, he said.

Medical colleges and hospitals will provide the best possible care to accident victims, and security in such facilities will also be enhanced to ensure safety of doctors, Sarma added.

