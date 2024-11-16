Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has witnessed a significant surge in Assam tea sales, with over Rs 2,800 crore worth of tea sold during the financial year 2024-25 till October.

This marks a substantial increase from the previous year's sales of Rs 2,059 crore during the same period.

According to official data of the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, around 111.03 million kg of tea was sold at the auction centre with an average price of Rs 252 per kg till the month of October during the current financial year.

In the 2023-24 financial year till the month of October, 102.92 million kg of tea was sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre with an average price of Rs 200.08.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA) told ANI that, compared to the previous year, they have received more price of Rs 52.75 per kg this year.

"Last year we sold tea worth Rs 2059 crore during the period of April to October and this year during this period we sold tea worth Rs 2807 crore. Last year we sold 102.92 million kg of tea and this year we sold 111.03 million kg of tea," Dinesh Bihani said.

He attributed the increase to climate change -- Shortfall in production (63 million kg from April to September) leading to higher prices, especially for quality tea and Government Initiatives -- Assam and Union governments' efforts to develop tea garden areas.

"Due to climate change tea production has a shortfall of about 63 million kg from April to September this year. Due to a shortage of production, the price of tea has increased especially in quality tea. We expect that this shortage will somehow make up in the current month. Compared to the previous year this year 31 million kg of tea have been exported. This year Indian tea's demand has increased more in Russia, Iran and other European countries," Dinesh Bihani said.

He further said that the Assam Government and the Union government have taken lots of initiatives for development in tea garden areas.

He also said that the maximum tea gardens of Assam have adopted a digital payment mood to pay wages to labourers.

"Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has already digitalized and all works are being done here digitally," Dinesh Bihani said.

Recently, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has celebrated 200 years of Assam tea celebrations. (ANI)

