Biswanath (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): The body of a tiger was found at Horonbali Chapori area in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday.

According to the forest officials, forest guards found the body of a tiger in that area during patrolling. Later, senior forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of a tiger.

A forest official of Biswanath district said that it is suspected that the tiger died due to fighting with another tiger.

"We will send the sample to the forensic laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of death. We have disposed of the carcass in the presence of senior forest officials, and veterinary doctors," the forest official said.

Kaziranga National Park was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006 and in the last census tiger population was estimated at around 135. (ANI)

