Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): As today marks the last day of the three-day festival to celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha, a large number of devotees flocked to the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

A group of devotees were seen dancing and chanting the slogans for Lord Ram while heading towards their way.

The nearby areas of the temple are adorned with flowers and decorative lights as the city is celebrating the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha.

Ayodhya city has been witnessing a surge in the number of devotees as the celebrations took place.

A three-day festival began in Ayodhya on Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought blessings of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir on the occasion of its first 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony anniversary. He performed Puja and offered prayers at the temple during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program.

In 2024, PM Modi had performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Grand Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Last year, the event was held on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month, which was January 22. This year, the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Utsav' falls on January 11.

The celebrations commenced with an Agnihotra ritual and mantras from Shukla Yajurveda. It was followed by the chanting of 'Ram Naam' six lakh times, along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

The Pran Prathishta anniversary was also celebrated by people in different parts of the country.

Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was also performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

