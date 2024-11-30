Madhubani (Bihar) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired a credit outreach programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, distributed bank sanction letters to over 50,000 beneficiaries under Central Government schemes during a Credit Outreach Programme.

Under the initiative, Loans amounting to Rs1,121 crores were disbursed, aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and economic development, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The event highlighted the government's commitment to supporting small businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs by facilitating credit access through various welfare schemes.

The Finance Minister handed over copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit languages - which were released recently on Samvidhan Diwas - to various people during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani.

During the programme, the Finance Minister said "Prime Minister Modi that there should be a Lakhpati Didi in every village of the country. For this, the banks are doing whatever work they have to do. Women are being given financial assistance and training through every Self Help Group (SHG). I request everyone to become a part of the schemes launched by the Government of India through the banks and take advantage of them so that everyone can become more capable."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rampreet Mandal, Ashok Kumar Yadav, and Faiyaz Ahmad were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, she visited the River Front Development Project in River Sugarway in Madhubani District in Bihar.

She was accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary & Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Meanwhile on Friday, In Darbhanga, Finance Minister disbursed loans worth Rs1,388 crore to 49,137 beneficiaries by various banks.

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, also participated in the event. M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and MD of the Central Bank of India highlighted the efforts made by banks under financial inclusion initiatives in the district.

Sitharaman, along with other dignitaries, visited around 25 stalls showcasing various local products and handicrafts created by entrepreneurs financed by banks and NABARD. (ANI)

