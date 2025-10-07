New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that Bihar will vote in two phases for its Assembly elections leading to a sharp political response, with opposition parties questioning the credibility of the Election Commission (EC) and asserting that the people of Bihar are yearning for change after two decades of governance under the NDA.

Polls are scheduled on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

The announcement has sparked Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the Election Commission has not provided satisfactory answers on the issue of voter list revisions, claiming that an unnecessary narrative was created around "infiltration."

"The Election Commission has not answered some very critical questions. They created an atmosphere as though Bihar is infiltrated by people from Bangladesh and Nepal. But when they delete names, they don't come up with a single name of any so-called infiltrator. Why did you create a political narrative around infiltrations? Where are the infiltrators? Now they say they have removed the people who were dead. Did these dead people vote for Modi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2025? The credibility of the Election Commission comes under a dark cloud every day," Khera said in Delhi.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said he has "no confidence" that the poll body would conduct free and fair elections.

"EC cannot be trusted.I am confident that EC won't conduct fair elections in Bihar. If fair elections are held in Bihar, BJP-Nitish Kumar government will never come to power," Alvi remarked.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar described the mood in Bihar as being "clearly in favour of change," adding that the people have only faced "hopelessness" under the current regime.

"The mood in Bihar is of change. The people of Bihar have only got hopelessness from those who have been in power for the last 20 years. SIR was done in haste, and that is why people raised their objections.Our alliance will get a majority and take a decision (on who will be the CM) in a democratic way," Anwar said.

From the Shiv Sena (UBT), MP Priyanka Chaturvedi appealed to voters to use this election to usher in a new era of governance.

"I hope that Bihar will bring in the politics of change, government of change. People of Bihar have been deceived for years. Bihar has been only towards misery. Voting will be held for a positive change in Bihar. I urge everyone in Bihar to vote for a new government."

In Ranchi, JMM MP Mahua Maji also expressed optimism that the INDIA alliance would see a breakthrough in Bihar.

"The Bihar election has been announced. The public should take this as an opportunity, as they want change...The way their trust in the INDIA alliance has increased, we have received very positive signals from that...We are fully confident that this time there will be a change..."

It promises to be a keen contest with the NDA alliance consisting of the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awami Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Shakti Party (RLSP) up against the INDIA bloc of RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The two alliances will also have to compete with a new player, Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj, which is expected to eat into the vote share of major parties. To get a closer picture of what the electorate could throw up, here is a look at the data from the last two assembly polls. Bihar politics has seen allies shifting sides with JD-U leader Nitish Kumar also having made famous somersaults in his over two decades as Chief Minister. (ANI)

