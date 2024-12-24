Patna, December 24: Aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on continued their indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC exam. Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia joined the protest of the BPSC aspirants and urged the opposition MPs and MLAs to support the student's cause.

Speaking to ANI, the Independent MP from Purnia said, "We would like all the opposition MPs and MLAs to come here too, people should sit outside the houses of ruling party MPs and MLAs across Bihar...what is the politics in this? These people have been protesting for so many days and their only demand is that the exams should be held again." On Tuesday, Youtuber and educator Faisal Khan, known as Khan Sir, visited the students participating in the hunger strike. BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

Speaking to ANI, after meeting the protesting students, Faisal Khan urged the Bihar Public Service Commission to consider the plight of these individuals who have been on hunger strike for the past four to five days, noting that 4-5 of them are in serious condition and currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

"These people have been on a hunger strike for -5 days and no one is asking about them. Their tuation has become very serious now... The Commission should think about these students who are sitting on hunger strike after appearing for the exam. We have filed a PIL in the HC... We will also go to the Supreme Court if the need arises. It is our responsibility to convince the commission and the government... 4-5 people here are in a very serious condition and are admitted in the ICU," Faisal Khan said. BPSC Students Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Protesters, Writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Exams Cancellation (Watch Video).

BPSC Aspirants Protest

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav joins the protest of BPSC aspirants. Students continue with their indefinite hunger strike demanding the re-examination of the 70th BPSC exam. pic.twitter.com/ZbMPTdaRpc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

On December 21, BPSC aspirants met with Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal at his residence to discuss alleged irregularities during the 70th BPSC exam. On December 18, protesters in Patna demonstrated against the Bihar Public Service Commission, demanding a re-examination. Students preparing for BPSC exams previously protested against changes in exam patterns and the normalisation process, requesting that exams be conducted in a single shift with one paper to circumvent the normalisation process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)