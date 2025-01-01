Saharsa, Jan 1 (PTI) Bihar's Prohibition Minister Ratnesh Sada was injured after a tempo hit him when he was out on morning walk on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when Sada was out for a morning walk in his native village, Balia Simar, in Mahishi block in Saharsa district, they said.

His security was also with him when the incident happened, they added.

The speeding tempo hit them from the back, injuring both Sada and his security guard, police said.

They were immediately taken to the district government hospital and discharged after some time.

Sada came to his native village to celebrate New Year with his family.

"I suffered minor injuries on both hands and legs. My security guard also sustained injuries. Now, we are perfectly alright," he later told reporters.

District Civil Surgeon Katyani Mishra said, "The minister and his security guard were discharged after first aid... They suffered minor injuries."

The minister was discharged after his CT scan and X-ray reports came as normal, and also because of his insistence, a hospital official said.

