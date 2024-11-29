Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, passed away on Thursday night at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, officials said.

"Birsa Munda's descendant, Mangal Munda, who was injured in a road accident, passed away at RIMS last night," the Public Relations Officer of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, said.

Further details are awaited.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who led the Ulgulan (revolution) against British rule, became a symbol of resistance. His leadership inspired a national awakening, and his legacy is deeply revered by tribal communities. (ANI)

