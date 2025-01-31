New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has expressed disappointment over the President's address on Friday, calling it a "very disappointing" and "feeble attempt" to highlight the government's achievements without addressing pressing national concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "It is just a feeble attempt to go on about the government's achievements. The real issues of the country and those plaguing states like Odisha, such as our demand for special category status, providing more support to states regarding the federal structure, all of that was missing."

Patra further criticised the address, describing it as a "laundry list" of the government's actions, rather than a comprehensive view of the country's challenges.

"There was no imagination, it seemed just like a propaganda statement," he added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu in her Friday's address stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

The President said that her government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas."

President Murmu was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of this year's Budget Session.

The President, after arriving at the Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage, began her address, followed by the national anthem.

Following the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Soon after that, both the Houses were adjourned for the day.

As per the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26. The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation. (ANI)

