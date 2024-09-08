New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): As part of the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) nationwide membership drive, Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj took part in the membership drive at Scindia Camp in Sarojini Nagar on Friday and appealed to people to take party membership if they want a "strong, developed and empowered India."

"... If you want a strong, developed, empowered India, then become a member of the world's most popular party BJP and contribute to taking PM Modi's public welfare policies forward...," said Bansuri while speaking to ANI

Another BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani also took part in the membership drive and visited slums of Sundar Nagri in Delhi.

"Today in Delhi, poor women from the slums of Sundar Nagri have come here in the BJP membership drive pleading that the people of Aam Aadmi Party have demolished their houses after assuring them that they will be rehabilitated at another place... People become members of the BJP so that they can help such people. When such poor people are facing some problem, then helping them is the basic nature of BJP workers..," said Irani while speaking to media.

Earlier Union Minister Harsh Malhotra led the BJP membership drive at Jhuggi Bastis in IP Extension and Patparganj and said, "BJP is the biggest party in the world...BJP is such a party in which there is democracy inside. There are more than 1,200 parties in India but only in BJP, the members' membership is renewed every 6 years."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal who was also the part of membership drive said, "I started a membership drive in slums and told people about various schemes which will improve their living standards...BJP has decided that we will improve the living standards of slum dwellers and that is why we have started the 'Jhuggy Jhopdi Chalo Abhiyan' i.e. BJP membership drive in Delhi today."

BJP on Thursday completed registering one crore members in three days under the membership drive 2024. (ANI)

