Bitcoin price today on April 17, 2025 crossed the USD 84,000 mark and reached USD 84,387.33, around 02:45 PM IST showing signs of recovery after a recent dip. Just a day before, BTC price stood at USD 83,800.08, down from a recent high of USD 86,000. The cryptocurrency price has repeatedly gone up and then dropped again. The sudden rise today might bring new hope to investors, although uncertainty remains due to Bitcoin's unstable trend in recent days.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 17, 2025

