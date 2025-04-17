OpenAI o3 and o4-mini AI models are launched. OpenAI o3 and o4-mini are the latest AI models from o-series. These models are trained to think for longer before responding. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, “These are the smartest models we’ve released to date, representing a step change in ChatGPT's capabilities for everyone from curious users to advanced researchers.” For the first time, the reasoning models in ChatGPT can agentically use and combine all the tools available within the app. As per the blog post, OpenAI o3 excels at visual tasks like images, charts, and graphics. It has complex problem-solving, making 20% fewer major errors than o1. OpenAI o4-mini fast, cost-efficient reasoning, excelling in maths, coding, and visuals. It tops the benchmarked model on AIME 2024 and 2025. ChatGPT as Soulmate Funny Memes and Reels Go Viral: When Love Life’s in Beta, OpenAI Chatbot Becomes Netizens’ Unexpected ‘Partner’.

OpenAI Launches o3 and o4-Mini AI Models

Introducing OpenAI o3 and o4-mini—our smartest and most capable models to date. For the first time, our reasoning models can agentically use and combine every tool within ChatGPT, including web search, Python, image analysis, file interpretation, and image generation. pic.twitter.com/rDaqV0x0wE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 16, 2025

