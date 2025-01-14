New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Tuesday dismissed the AAP's claims of delay by BJP in declaring chief ministerial candiate for the assembly polls, saying that BJP is not a one-man party and that its success is driven by the collective effort of all its members.

Parvesh Verma highlighted that the BJP's approach is collective approach, where all members, rather than a single individual, play a crucial role in shaping the party's future.

In an interview with ANI, Parvesh Verma said, 'Hamare Baraat mein saare dulhe hai.'

Elaborating on his statement, he said, "This is because whoever becomes an MLA from BJP here, whatever government is run, everyone has a collective role. BJP is not a one-man party. Unlike parties like those of Akhilesh Yadav or Arvind Kejriwal, where one person declares their intention to become CM or PM and is appointed, BJP operates with a collective approach."

The BJP leader spoke about the internal dynamics of the party as it prepares for the upcoming Delhi elections. He expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a win in Delhi, signalling an end to the "drought" in the area.

"Iss baar akaal sukha khatam hoga, New Delhi mai toh zarur hoga," said Parvesh Verma.

Speaking about the ongoing debates within the party regarding seat distribution ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, he explained that as the party has grown significantly, differences of opinion and disagreements have become inevitable, with multiple candidates vying for the same seat.

"There are many differences within the BJP too. BJP is such a big party, and I want to say that it is a party that can only be defeated by itself, no one else. Only BJP can defeat BJP and no other organisation can defeat it," said Verma.

"I say there are differences because since the party has become very big, there are differences among members, there are differences in opinion, there are differences over posts and seats. Now 40-40 people contest for one seat, only one gets it, and the others remain unhappy. They have to be convinced to work together, but the time lost in this process costs us," Verma stated.

When asked who would become the CM face, the BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constitunecy replied, "I am among those who ask for tickets, so I cannot say anything about it. Virendraa Sachdeva is the one under whose leadership we have been contesting the elections in Delhi. The president holds the final authority, and his decision is binding."

Parvesh Verma also levelled allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that he plans to become the Punjab Chief Minister on February 9, by replacing Bhagwant Mann.

Verma alleged that Bhagwant Mann allegedly sent 30 Punjab MLAs to his constituency in New Delhi, with the MLAs reportedly visiting polling booths and pressuring voters to support Kejriwal, claiming that Kejriwal's rise to power would safeguard their positions.

"Arvind Kejriwal is losing on 8 February and on 9 February he will take oath as Punjab CM by removing Bhagwant Mann. That is why Bhagwant Mann has sent 30 MLAs from Punjab to my seat out of fear. Those 30 MLAs are roaming in each polling booth," claimed Verma.

"Kejriwal wants to become the CM since cannot live without the chair. However, he cannot become the Chief Minister because there are court cases against him. He is on bail in liquor excise policy cases that are ongoing," he said.

Verma further stated that, given these legal complications, Kejriwal should not be contesting the election, as his position is compromised both legally and ethically.

Earlier in the day, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of distributing money and goods to sway voters and appealed to the people to not let their vote be sold under any circumstances as it is more precious than "diamonds".

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that it seems like the "Gali-Galoch" party has dropped their weapons now.

"They neither have a vision nor a Chief Ministerial face and now they have stooped to dishonesty. They are openly distributing money. Their party sent Rs 10,000, but their leaders kept Rs 9,000 in their pockets and distributed only Rs 1,000 to the public. In areas where they did not distribute money, the people are angry," Kejriwal claimed.

"It has now come to light that for the past 1-2 days, they have started distributing gold chains and that too only in a few colonies. So, their leaders should explain where the public's money, saris, blankets, and other items have gone. The people are asking them," he added.

He appealed to the people to not vote for these people as they are "traitors" of the country.

Earlier, BJP candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri refuted AAP claim that he is BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls.

Calling AAP's claims "baseless" and "misleading propaganda," Bidhuri, a former two-time MP, said that the people of Delhi want to bring BJP to power in the assembly elections.

"Over the past 25 years, I have held key positions and served as a Member of Parliament twice and as an MLA three times. I have now been given the opportunity to go near you for the fourth time," he said in a press statement in Hindi.

"The party has given me so much, and I have no claim to any position. However, Arvind Kejriwal has persistently launched misleading propaganda against me. I want to make it clear that I am not a contender for any post," he added.

Bidhuri further stated that by making claims of him being the CM face, Arvind Kejriwal has accepted that the BJP would form a government in the national capital after the February 5 assembly polls.

On January 11, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will be made BJP's CM face and proposed a debate between the Chief Ministerial candidates of the BJP and AAP, to be held before the people of Delhi after the "official confirmation" of Bidhuri's candidacy.

Taking a dig at Bidhuri, who had also been in the soup for his previous remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal questioned his contributions towards Delhi's development as a Lok Sabha MP.

Bidhuri is up against Delhi CM Atishi and Congress candidate Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji assembly seat for the upcoming polls.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

