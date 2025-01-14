Jalandhar, January 14: A 30-year-old woman from Punjab was found dead in a suspected drug overdose case at a hotel in Kasol of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Following this, the police registered a murder case and launched a probe. It is learnt that the woman was accompanied to the hotel by 2 men, who are now absconding.

According to the Tribune, the deceased was identified as Praveen Kaur (alias Tinu). The woman had checked into a hotel in Kasol's Manikaran Valley with two men on January 11. One of the suspects, later identified as Akashdeep Singh (25) from Muktsar district, fled the hotel after leaving the seemingly unconscious woman at the reception. Pakistan Shocker: Brother Shoots His Sister for Failing in School Exam in Punjab Province.

Bathinda Woman Allegedly Dies of ‘Drug Overdose’ at Hotel in Kullu’s Kasol

Kaur, a Bathinda native, had been working as a caretaker and babysitter in Chandigarh. Hotel staff reported that around 1 am, they noticed Singh and another man carrying the unconscious woman downstairs. The foam was coming out of her nose and mouth, prompting the receptionist to alert others. The men, acting suspiciously, abandoned Kaur and escaped in their SUV, registered in Punjab.

Cops Register Murder Case

Kaur was rushed to a local hospital in Jari, where she was declared dead. Doctors confirmed no external injuries on her body, leading police to suspect a drug overdose. A forensic team inspected the hotel room where the trio had stayed. Amritsar Shocker: NRI Shot at Inside His House in Punjab, Kin Alleges Involvement of Ex-Wife’s Family; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The woman's family, informed by the police, travelled from Bathinda to Kullu. They confirmed that Kaur had been working through a placement agency in Chandigarh. The police have registered a murder case based on the hotel manager’s complaint and are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding suspects.

