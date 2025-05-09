Cupertino, May 9: Apple's iPhone 17 series launch will be a significant move in September 2025. Apple will reportedly introduce its new smartphones, including iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, with a new design and launch a new variant in the family called "iPhone 17 Air", a slim version smartphone with an identical design to iPhone 16e. Apple has been silent about any updates on developing its next-gen iPhone 17 lineup; however, the leaks have suggested key changes in the devices' design, camera, and performance.

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest smartphone of Apple yet, having just a 5.5mm thickness. On the rear, the smartphone may have only a single 48MP camera and on the front, it may include a 24MP camera. The iPhone 17 base model with a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear, and one 12MP selfie camera will likely retain the same design as the iPhone 16 base model. Apple will likely continue with the dual-vertical rear camera for its next-gen model. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know About New Samsung Smartphone Launched in India With Slim 7.2mm Design, 12MP HDR Selfie Camera.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera, Processor, Display

iPhone 17 Pro series will have a significantly improved camera setup compared to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. The cameras will also perform well compared to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly be launched with a 48MP man camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. The camera placement will likely remain the same, but there will be a rectangular bump with round-shaped edges. It may run on an A19 Pro chipset with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 17 Pro price may be around INR 1,39,900 in India. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Launch on May 27, 2025 With Powerful MediaTek Dimensity Processors; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of Realme GT 7 Series.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, may also have a triple camera setup which may include a 48MP wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with a Tetraprism. Like other devices, the Pro Max variant may get a 24MP camera on the front. It will also come with Apple's A19 Pro chipset but reportedly have a larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to be INR 1,44,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).