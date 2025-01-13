Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday demanded the immediate implementation of the "minority declaration" promised by the Congress party in the state.

The Congress party had announced 'minority declaration' and vowed that the party would work for the "financial upliftment and empowerment" of minorities in the state in its manifesto during Telangana Assembly polls.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS Supremo KCR said, "We demand the immediate implementation of the minority declaration and fulfillment of promises made to minorities, including, financial assistance of Rs 1.6 lakh and 10 grams of gold under the Kalyan Lakshmi scheme for minority women."

"The Chevella declaration has to be immediately implemented. In last one year we have seen communal issues in Telangana. We believe the government should act immediately," he said.

During her visit to Nizamabad to review preparations for the Ijtema organized by the Tablighi Jamaat, BRS leader Kavitha delivered a scathing critique of the Congress government in Telangana, led by CM Revanth Reddy.

MLC Kavitha stated, "Rahul Gandhi preaches democracy and Constitution while Congress workers vandalize our party offices. Is violence their new political strategy?" She highlighted the inability to control CM Revanth Reddy whose governance is riddled with neglect and bias against minorities.

Kavitha accused CM Revanth Reddy of being an RSS-aligned leader who has failed to safeguard the dignity and rights of minorities. She revealed that out of a sanctioned Rs 3000 crore budget for minorities, only Rs 700 crore has been utilized.

She contrasted this with the BRS government's decade-long record of communal harmony under CM KCR, where communities were empowered and no communal violence occurred.

She demanded a focus on better education and job creation for minority communities.

"Nizamabad, with the second-highest Muslim population in Telangana after Hyderabad, deserves focused efforts to empower its minority communities. The Congress government has ignored its responsibilities," she added.

MLC Kavitha praised the Tablighi Jamaat for their noble work in spreading harmony and unity within communities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and empowering all citizens.

Concluding her remarks, MLC Kavitha asked, "Will the Congress party hold CM Revanth Reddy accountable for the increasing communal violence and failure to fulfill promises, or is Rahul Gandhi encouraging this neglect?"

The BRS leader reiterated her commitment to ensuring justice for minorities and called on the Congress government to act immediately in the interest of the people of Telangana. (ANI)

