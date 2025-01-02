New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Reacting to allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that BSF was allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter from Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions and causing atrocities against women, retired additional director general (DG) of BSF Sanjiv Krishan Sood rejected the claims and said that it does not deliberately allow any infiltrators to come in.

Sanjiv Krishan Sood said, "I reject the statement of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. BSF is doing its work properly and is doing its best under the circumstances...There could be several factors for the illegal entrance to come to India besides the normal economic factors. Often the troop density on the border is very low especially when there are times of elections, and lots of troops are withdrawn. So that leaves the border almost very thinly guarded."

Also Read | Vodafone Idea 5G Launch Plans: Vi To Roll Out 5G Mobile Broadband Services in March 2025, May Offer Plans 15% Cheaper Than Jio and Airtel To Capture Market Share, Says Report.

He said that in the present Parliamentary elections 50 percent of the troops were withdrawn.

"The other reason is that in the entire eastern sector, there are 164 villages which are located beyond the fence, across the fence towards the international border. Many villages are located on the international boundary. With totally similar cultures, language it is very difficult to distinguish between Indian and Bangladeshi nationals. They stay in those villages and they are prepared with forged Indian identity papers and cross over to India through the gates and it is extremely difficult for a BSF person to distinguish between them because he has no facility to check the veracity of identity papers.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

"It must be ensured that the troops are equipped with proper equipment to a certain veracity of somebody being Indian national or Bangladeshi. BSF does not deliberately allow any infiltrators to come in," he added.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) were facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

While addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata the Bengal CM stated that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Banerjee remarked that the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the borders, was allowing individuals to cross into India from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra and questioned the motives behind this and attributed it to a "blueprint" from the central government. She emphasised that the situation would not have been possible without the central government's involvement.

"Border is guarded by BSF but not TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. It is an inside job of the BSF, and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," the West Bengal CM said.

Banerjee also denied any involvement of the TMC in the alleged infiltration, asserting that the party was not responsible for the actions of individuals crossing the border. She placed the blame squarely on the BSF, which she said was in charge of securing the border areas. Banerjee further accused the BSF of committing atrocities against women.

"BSF is allowing people to enter from Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions...The border is in the hands of BSF... BSF is also causing atrocities against women...The border is not in our hands; it is in the hands of the BSF... If anyone feels that they will allow infiltrators to come into Bengal and put the blame on TMC, it is not the TMC. TMC is not responsible. It is the responsibility of the BSF," she said.

Banerjee also stated that the central government had been repeatedly informed of her concerns, and she made it clear that TMC would follow the government's decision but would oppose any action that allowed militants to disrupt peace and stability in the state.

"I have repeatedly spoken to the Central Government that what they decide will be our path, but we will protest against them if they facilitate militants to disrupt the state...We will send a protest letter to the centre also for this," she added.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)