Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Shillpong and foiled a smuggling attempt at the international border, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), BSF Meghalaya, said in a statement.

On December 12, acting on specific intelligence, troops of Sector HQ Jowai apprehended an individual suspected to be a Bangladeshi national near the Anjali Patrol Pump in Shillong. "During preliminary questioning, the individual was identified as a Bangladeshi national, Munna Islam (20), a resident of Kashpur, Senapara, Bangladesh," the PRO stated.

"He admitted to crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border in August 2024, following political unrest in Bangladesh, in search of better job opportunities in India. He was handed over to the Kench's Trace Beat House Police Station, Shillong, after a medical examination, for further necessary legal action," the PRO added.

In a separate operation carried out in Baghmara under South Garo Hills and Dawki under East Khasi Hills, troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband items valued at Rs 3.74 lakh. These included fish, vacuum flasks, blankets, garlic, biri, and miscellaneous edible items, the PRO added.

"These goods were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh via the international border. All seized items have been handed over to the customs office for further investigation and appropriate legal action," the PRO noted.

The Border Security Force remains committed to maintaining the security of India's international borders and continues to take strong measures against cross-border illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, the PRO stated. (ANI)

