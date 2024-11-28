Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Acting on the information from the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing, the BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered one drone and heroin consignment in two incidents on the border area of Tarn Taran and Amritsar, said BSF in a press release on Thursday.

The joint operation launched culminated at 2:50 pm, with the recovery of one packet suspected of heroin with a gross weight of 624 grams. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow-coloured adhesive tape, and a transparent, empty plastic bottle was found attached to the packet. This recovery took place from a farming field adjacent to the village of Sankara in the district of Tarn Taran, said the release.

In another joint search, one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered at about 06:30 pm from a farming field adjacent to village Rajatal of Amritsar district, added the release.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

