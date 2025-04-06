Amy Nicole Wigginton, a 41-year-old married lunch lady from Lauderdale County Schools, has been arrested for having sex with a male student under 19 at her home. She confessed to the acts on March 7 and March 31, waiving her rights during questioning. Despite the age of consent in Alabama being 16, Wigginton faces charges for a school employee engaging in a sex act, as state law allows such charges for victims up to 18 if the suspect is a school employee. She is held on a USD 100,000 bond and has been placed on administrative leave. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Married Alabama Lunch Lady Arrested for Sexual Encounters with Teen Student

