Varun Chakaravarthy had a dream year behind him where he won the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders, made a comeback to the Indian Cricket Team and has now won an ICC title by winning the Champions Trophy. As he continues playing in the IPL 2025, he has parallelly continued what he used to do professionally, being an architect. Varun made a quick visit to a site for a client in Chennai as the KKR vs LSG game got postponed to April 08. He also shared pictures from the site visit with the caption, 'Architect Reporting. Back to my OG playground!! A quick client site visit!!'. Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Receiving Threats After Forgettable Debut in 2021 T20 World Cup, Reflects On Scary Memories Following Champions Trophy 2025 Victory.

Varun Chakaravarthy Returns to Being An Architect Amid IPL 2025

