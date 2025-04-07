Looking to overtake leaders Columbus, Inter Miami will clash against Toronto in Major League Soccer 2025 at home. The Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS 2025 match will be played at Chase Stadium and will begin at 4:30 AM on April 7, Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to find a viewing option for the Inter Miami vs Toronto match live telecast. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for the Inter Miami vsToronto MLS 2025 match on Apple T,V but would need a season pass. Lionel Messi Quickly Scores in Return to Lineup, Inter Miami Beats Philadelphia Union 2–1 in MLS 2025.

Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS 2025 Live

Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire visits Miami for the first time.🧳 What's on the line for @TorontoFC and @InterMiamiCF?https://t.co/x6X77vcwKW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)