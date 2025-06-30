Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI): The BSF (Border Security Force) troops on Monday recovered two drones and a heroin packet from the Punjab border. The operation was conducted based on information provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, a press release from the BSF PRO said.

"Last evening, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police, following an extensive search, successfully recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near the village Kalash of district Tarn Taran", the press release said.

During the early hours of June 30, while acting on reliable information, the BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3 drone with one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight- 460 Grams) in wet condition from a farming field ahead of a fence adjacent to the village Chak Bazida of district Fazilka.

"These recoveries of narcotics and rogue drones underscore the BSF's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border smuggling attempts by Pakistani narco-network", BSF PRO said in the release.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a country-made firearm and a packet of heroin in two separate operations along the Punjab border, an official statement said.

In the first incident, personnel on patrol recovered one rusty, country-made arm with a live round in its chamber from a field ahead of the border fence near Salach village in Gurdaspur district during the morning hours.

Earlier, a search operation last evening near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district yielded a partially damaged packet of suspected heroin weighing 203 grams.

Officials credited precise intelligence and swift BSF action for thwarting additional cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling attempts.

On June 27, acting on credible information by the BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Amritsar and the Punjab Police, apprehended 5 individuals. They seized a heroin packet in two separate operations.

According to an official release, on Thursday, June 26, based on specific information about a narcotics delivery by local miscreants near Khasa, a joint team of BSF and ANTF, Amritsar, deployed a surveillance team near the suspected area.

"As the team observed the exchange of a suspicious packet between a motorcycle rider and an individual in a car, it acted swiftly and apprehended 2 suspected smugglers and seized 1 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 313 Grams). Additionally, two mobile phones, 1 motorcycle and 1 car were seized from their possession," said the release. (ANI)

