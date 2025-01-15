BSF recovers Pakistani drone with over 8 kg of heroin at Amritsar border (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): In a crackdown against narco-drones, Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered a Pakistani (drone) with 15 packets of suspected heroin weighing 8.560 kgs, along the border in Amritsar district, according to a press statement.

According to an official releasem, "Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing, regarding smuggling activities in the depth area of Village Balharwal, a meticulously planned ambush was laid near the anticipated drone dropping zone."

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

"During the operation at about 7:45 am, ambush party herd some dropping sound of something and on searching the area party recovered 1 big packet (Gross weight- 8.560 Kgs) which contained 15 small packets, suspected to be Heroin," it said.

As per the release, the packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

"5 illumination strips and a steel ring found attached with this packet are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping," said the BSF in the release.

Earlier on January 12, the Punjab Frontier of the BSF recovered a Glock pistol with a magazine and suspected heroin weighing 548 grams from a farming field in the Ferozepur district, the BSF said in a release.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing regarding the presence of a suspicious item near the border area of Ferozepur district, the BSF conducted a meticulous search operation in the identified location.

"During a search operation at approximately 9:00 am, BSF troops successfully recovered two packets from a farming field near Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur district. One packet contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, while the other held suspected heroin with a gross weight of 548 grams," the BSF said.

The BSF said that both packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping.

By intercepting Pakistani drones carrying consignments of heroin or arms, the BSF continues to thwart the desperate attempts of smugglers and safeguard national security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)