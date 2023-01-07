New Delhi, January 7: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son from the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Targeted Killings: LeT's Member Arbaz Ahmad Mir, Main Conspirator Behind Hindu Teacher Rajni Bala's Death, Declared as Terrorist.

They were arrested with the help of Delhi Police for running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing, informed police officials on saturday. Air India Urination Row: Shankar Mishra Who Urinated on Elderly Woman in Flight Arrested From Bengaluru by Delhi Police.

Meerut Police had announced a reward for their arrest.

Further details are awaited.

