New Delhi, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen and said that Lord Buddha's "teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us for ever".

"Happy Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen. Lord Buddha's message of truth, non-violence and peace is an invaluable heritage for the welfare of the entire human race. His teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us for ever...," Shah tweeted. Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says ‘Committed to Fulfil the Principles of Lord Buddha’.

Home Minister Ami Shah's Tweet

समस्त देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान बुद्ध का सत्य, अहिंसा व शांति का संदेश सम्पूर्ण मानव जाति के कल्याण के लिए एक अमूल्य धरोहर है। उनकी शिक्षाएं व जीवन दर्शन चिरकाल तक हमें प्रेरित करता रहेगा। अप्प दीपो भव! pic.twitter.com/ouD2PRpueu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 16, 2022

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Nirvana of Lord Buddha, who shared the message of humanity, non-violence, peace and service to the world.

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on 'Purnima' or full moon night.

Buddha was a philosopher who achieved enlightenment after 49 days of uninterrupted meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodhgaya, discovering the key to ending 'suffering'. He claimed that 'four noble truths' held the solution.

Buddha's birth and death dates are unknown. Most historians place his birth between 563 and 483 B.C. Most people believe Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and died in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80.

