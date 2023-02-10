Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot started the Budget 2023-24 presentation in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, is presenting the budget on the theme of 'Bachat, Rahat, Badhat' (saving, relief and progress).

This is the last budget of the present government as the state is going for an assembly election later this year.

For the first time, the state budget will be shown live in all government and private colleges of the state.

Earlier, food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas the budget will be special as it will encourage savings, give relief to the masses and accelerate growth in the state.

