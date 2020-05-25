India News | Bus Carrying Migrant Labourers Meets with Accident Near Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): A bus carrying migrant labourers to West Bengal met with an accident in Sikidiri Ghati near Ranchi.

"Several persons are injured in the accident. Total injured persons are being verified. The police operation is on," Saurabh, SP Rural, Ranchi said.

20 people have been shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment, so far.

The labourers had returned from Maharashtra and were headed towards their homes in West Bengal. (ANI)

