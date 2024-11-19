Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Campaign ended on Monday for the Maharashtra and second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls as also 15 assembly bypoll seats with voting due to take place on November 20.

In Maharashtra, BJP-led Mahayuti alliance trying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback.

Also Read | Haryana: Bill Ensuring Job Security to Contractual Employees Till Superannuation Passed in Assembly After Lengthy Discussion.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Maharashtra saw high-decibel campaign for its 288 assembly seats.

Also Read | Jaunpur Road Accident: Bike Riders, Including Minor, Killed After Crash With Tanker on Jaunpur-Prayagraj Highway.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Mumbai and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "ek hain to safe hain".

"The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crores will be given to one billionaire. Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth need help," Gandhi said.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of doing "appeasement politics" and seeking to provide reservation on the basis of religion.

Speaking to ANI following his public address in Navi Mumbai, Nadda targeted the MVA coalition and accused it of "promoting divisive politics" and being primarily focused on gaining power.

The BJP leader contrasted the MVA's approach with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model, emphasising the principles of unity and inclusive development.

"As far as Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, they have no issues. They are just eager to come to power. They have divided people. Those who do not believe in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, those who do appeasement politics, and those who speak about reservation on the basis of religion--divide people. PM Modi's mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," Nadda said.

He further spoke about the increasing support for the Mahayuti alliance across Maharashtra, stating that the people of the state are ready to support the alliance due to its focus on development and a better future for people.

The BJP leader pointed out that the people of Maharashtra have recognized that only the Mahayuti would be able to meet their expectations for progress.

"In all the regions (of Maharashtra), I see a wave of Mahayuti. People have created an atmosphere to support Mahayuti for development, continuity, and a bright future. I can see that they are eager to support us. I would also like to say that the people of Maharashtra have identified that only the Mahayuti would be successful in fulfilling their desire for development. So, everyone has decided to support Mahayuti," he added.

The election campaign also ended for the second phase of assembly in Jharkhand.

Rahul Gandhi, who also addressed an election campaign in Ranchi, listed out the poll promises of the INDIA bloc for the Jharkhand assembly elections and said that the paddy farmers will receive Rs 3200 per quintal, as compared to Rs 2400 per quintal they receive now if JMM-led alliance wins the polls.

"Today the MSP of paddy for farmers is Rs 2400 per quintal. In the coming time, our government (on re-election) will give Rs 3200 per quintal to the farmers of Jharkhand for paddy," he said.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding Rs 1.36 lakh crore belonging to the Jharkhand.

"Rs 1.36 lakh crore belongs to the Jharkhand government, the central government is not giving this money, this is land compensation money, coal royalty money and the BJP government is working against Jharkhand," the Congress leader added.

The first phase of polling for Jharkhand assembly was held on November 13 in 43 constituencies and the second phase is scheduled for November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned in Jharkhand, lashed out at INDIA bloc and accused Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of "ruining" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision.

He further alleged that Jharkhand has lagged behind other states because these parties have deprived the state from developmental schemes of the Centre.

"Congress, RJD, and JMM have worked towards ruining the vision of Atalji. Naturally-rich Jharkhand has lagged in development...The state lagged because it was deprived of the schemes by the Central government and development," CM Yogi said addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on Monday.

Campaigning also concluded for by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in four states along with Maharashtra's Nanded Parliamentary Constituency. Voting had taken place on over 30 bypoll seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on November 13.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)