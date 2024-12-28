Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): A case has been filed against a female Deputy Tahsildar in Madurai by the DVAC on allegations of accepting a bribe to delay the auctioning of properties linked to a fraud case. Documents have been seized during a search conducted at her residence, said police.

A complaint was lodged with the police by victims of financial fraud involving a company named Blessy Agro Limited, based in Madurai. The company's owner had sold two properties to individuals named Ilango and Palaniappan, said police.

Investors affected by the fraud argued that the properties were purchased using fraudulent funds and petitioned the court to auction the properties and return their investments. Acting on the court's instructions, the District Revenue Officer was ordered to auction the properties. However, between December 2021 and January 2022, during the tenure of Danapandi, who was serving as the District Revenue Officer and is now a Deputy Tahsildar in the election department, the auctioning process was allegedly delayed, said the release.

It was alleged that Danapandi accepted a bribe of Rs 1.6 lakh to postpone the auction. Upon investigation, the DVAC found evidence supporting the bribery claim and filed a case against her, added the release. (ANI)

