New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh corruption case against Vijay Kumar Maggo, the Law Officer at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

According to the CBI, Maggo is accused of acquiring assets worth Rs 5.21 crore between April 2019 and November 2024, which are disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income.

"Maggo has acquired assets in his own name and in the name of his family members, which are beyond his known sources of income," the CBI has stated.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon raid the residence of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

"I had said a few days ago that Delhi CM Atishi ji will be arrested and some AAP leaders will be raided. According to reliable sources, there will be a CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's house in coming days. BJP is losing the Delhi elections. These arrests and raids are the result of their frustration. So far they have not found anything against us, they will not find anything in the future either. "AAP" is a staunchly honest party," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Manish Sisodia has earlier represented the Patparganj seat between 2013-2024. In the 2020 assembly polls, he won the seat by narrow margins. This time he is contesting elections from Jangpura against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

The claim comes days after AAP leader Kejriwal predicted the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. (ANI)

