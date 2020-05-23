India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Tally Stands at 225, Active Cases 43

Chandigarh [India], May 23 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh is now 225 including 43 active cases of the infection, as per the Health Department.

"The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 225 including 43 active cases, 179 discharged cases and 3 deaths," said Chandigarh Health Department.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

