Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a significant turnaround, as many as 29 naxals of the Kutul area Committee in Chhattisgarh surrendered before Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar on Wednesday, officials said.

As per the officials, 22 men and 7 women were among the surrendered Naxals. Narayanpur SP, Prabhat Kumar, said that the administration is conducting a movement against Naxalism.

He further stated that a social change can be witnessed as an impact of this development work.

"We are conducting a movement against Naxalism... Effective operations have been conducted under this and development works have also been done... In the Kutul area, we are witnessing a social change as an impact of this development work. People who were involved in naxal activities are surrendering...29 people who were actively involved in naxal activities have surrendered today. They are affected by the development work," Prabhat Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, security forces took control of a Maoist training camp in the core area of PLGA Battalion No. 01 in the dense forests of Bhattiguda, Bijapur district. The camp was left abandoned by the Maoists, who fled during the army's search operation.

The joint operation was carried out by CoBRA units 201, 204, and 210. Security personnel on Tuesday, where security forces stormed their camps and demolished the Naxal martyr memorial. The Naxal's training camp had tall trees prepared for training purposes, trenches, and various other resources. It also housed permanent barracks and huts used by the Maoists.

Officials have called the operation a major blow to Maoist activities in the region and a step towards dismantling their infrastructure. Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, a recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband took place where bodies of 16 Naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

The operation, which was started on Sunday, also saw senior cadres of Maoists dead and a large quantity of weapons, including automatic weapons like SLR rifles, recovered. (ANI)

