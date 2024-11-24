Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his greeting of the 76th NCC day. He praised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for inspiring parade march, aero modelling show, and horse riding event on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Whenever I come amongst you, I feel more energetic. Unity in diversity is the beauty of our country. NCC shapes youths, inculcates discipline among them and also motivates them to join the army. The motto of NCC is Unity and discipline. World is praising India and youths are playing a key role in this."

Also Read | AMD To Invest USD 400 Million in India With Company's Design Centre in Bengaluru for 5 Years To Promote R&D: CEO Lisa Su.

He also expressed that the number of girls in NCC is increasing in the state.

"Many girls' battalions are being operated in the state. Our girls have made Chhattisgarh proud by leading the NCC from the national to the international level. India is the youngest country in the world. Today the whole world is praising India's achievements. Youth have the biggest participation in these achievements."

Also Read | Share Trading Scam in Mumbai: Female Retired Teacher Duped of Nearly INR 24 Lakh in Fraud Share Trading Scheme, 1 Arrested.

CM Sai also pointed to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"With the participation of youth, we can fulfill the target of Viksit Chhatisgarh. After your studies, the training imparted at NCC will help in building the future. In our new Industrial policy, we have made provisions for agniveers. NCC youths are getting training in flying and the state government is bearing the expenditure. The airstrip available in other places of the state could be used for the training," he added.

Earlier the state government launched 'Bijli Sakhi Yojana' to empower women economically in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district and support the electricity department in completing the task of meter reading in remote villages.

The pilot project, introduced by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, aims to make 21 women from a self-help group 'Lakhpati Didi.' Under this scheme, the women will take on the responsibility of meter reading in villages that the electricity department has been unable to access. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)