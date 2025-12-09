Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday applauded the security forces for fighting against Naxalism within the last two years, under the administration of the BJP government, after 12 Naxals surrendered and laid down their weapons before the security forces in Rajnandgaon to join the mainstream.

"Our forces have bravely fought against naxalism in these 2 years under our administration... Naxalism is taking its final breaths. Today, the CC Ramdher is rehabilitating along with his fellow MCC members and joining the mainstream... These members carried multiple bounties and have surrendered today..." the Chief Minister said.

He further reiterated the deadline announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism by the end of March next year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have set a deadline to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026...Our jawans are fighting against Naxalism, and we are succeeding...We believe that it is moving towards the end..." he stated.

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region, an official said on Friday.

The encounter between Naxalites and security forces lasted nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P. Sundarraj told reporters that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and PLGA Company No. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami, along with another company commander, had been neutralised.

"A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site. The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours," he added.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Officials confirmed that both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur.

"As per the intent of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh, and as per the wish of the people of the state, security forces are regularly carrying out operations against Naxalites in the Bastar Division. Yesterday, on the border areas of Bijapur and Dantewada, based on the information of the presence of Naxalites, a joint team of DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF left for the operation. During the operation, cross-firing took place between Naxalites and the security forces since 9 am," IG Sundarraj said.

Final salutes were paid to three fallen heroes killed in the line of action while combating Maoists in the jungles of Bijapur-Dantewada. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bijapur police line for DRG Bijapur Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi, who laid down their lives during Wednesday's encounter with the Maoists. (ANI)

