Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operations underway at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday thanked the security forces.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said that he has been informed about the operations ongoing at the border.

"We keep holding review meetings of all departments. I have just taken information about the biggest Naxal operation going on at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, We want to thank the security forces for handling the situation there," Sai said speaking to the media.

As per a senior police official, April 28 marked the eighth day of the operation carried out across a large 800 square km area near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, including the Karegutta hills. Over 24,000 personnel from Chhattisgarh and central forces are taking part in the mission, either directly or indirectly.

The main objective of the operation is to free the area from the control of several Naxal groups, including the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC), People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, CRC Company, and other Maoist formations. These groups have been using the region as a safe hideout to carry out violent activities that threaten the lives of innocent local people.

A few weeks ago, Naxals released a statement claiming they had planted many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area. This led to several civilian injuries and even the death of an innocent woman near Usur. Officials stated that it is the responsibility of the security forces to clear the area and ensure it is safe for the local population.

Authorities have confirmed that the operation will continue until all illegal Maoist groups are removed from the region. They also urged Naxal members to give up violence and surrender, promising them a chance to return to normal life and be part of society. As per the naxals, they still have the option to shun violence and surrender themselves to get integrated into the mainstream.

So far, three naxals have been killed and their bodies have been recovered, and two security personnel sustained minor injuries during the operation.

The first incident occurred on the night of April 24, when an STF (Special Task Force) Jawan suffered a sprain to his ankle due to the impact of an IED explosion.

A second blast took place on April 26, in which a DRG (District Reserve Guard) Jawan sustained minor injuries. Police officials have stated that both jawans are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment. They are expected to recover quickly and return to active duty soon. (ANI)

