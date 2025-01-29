Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand's tableau, themed 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports,' secured third place in the People's Choice category at the Republic Day Parade held on January 26 at Kartavya Path.

The tableau, which highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage and adventure tourism, was praised for its captivating portrayal, a statement by the CMO stated. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the effort, while Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari acknowledged the state's dedicated participation, noting that 16 artists contributed to its success.

Also Read | 'Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres': BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Uttarakhand's tableau based on 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' got third place in the people's choice category, while Gujarat's tableau 'Swarnim Bharat: Vikas aur Virasat' got first place and Uttar Pradesh's tableau 'Mahakumbh 2025- Swarnim Bharat Vikas aur Virasat' got second place.

CM Dhami congratulated the people of the state and all the artists participating in Uttarakhand's tableau for getting third place. He said that Uttarakhand's tableau attracted everyone's attention to the path of duty.

Also Read | Yamuna ‘Poisoning’ Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

"The rich cultural heritage and adventure sports of Uttarakhand were well presented in the tableau of Uttarakhand. The state government is working with full dedication to provide every possible facility to the tourists for a safe and pleasant journey," he said.

Director General Information, Banshidhar Tiwari said that 16 artists from the state participated in the tableau of Uttarakhand in the Republic Day parade on the path of duty. The tableau depicted the famous Aipan art depicting the social, cultural and religious importance of Uttarakhand, adventure sports and adventure tourism of Uttarakhand.

He said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the state government decided to display it as a tableau in the Republic Day parade to promote cultural heritage and to give national recognition to adventure sports, a statement highlighted.

The tableau of Uttarakhand in the Republic Day parade was led by Joint Director Information K.S. Chauhan. Artists of Uttarakhand also got second place in the cultural program at the National Stadium Camp, New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)