Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday campaigned in support of Shaina NC, who is the party's candidate from the Mumbadevi seat.

Campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will end on Monday.

During the campaigning, Shaina NC told ANI that they would work for the welfare of the people.

"I thank every worker for showing so much love. We will work for the service of people. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde himself said that he will oversee the re-development of the Mumbadevi assembly constituency...The public will vote for development and the atmosphere is one-sided...We will form the government with a majority," Shaina NC told ANI.

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)

